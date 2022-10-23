Guwahati: Smugglers Nabbed for Trying to Contraband Diesel

Three smugglers were apprehended on Sunday for smuggling diesel in Guwahati.

A team of EGPD from Basistha Police Station intercepted a 12-wheeler oil tanker while it was en route West Bengal from Meghalaya in Khanapara.

The smugglers, identified as Vimlesh Yadav, Vikas Yadav and Rubul Saikia, attempted to smuggle diesel with the help of forged documents.

Taking to Twitter Guwahati Police tweeted, “An EGPD team from Basistha PS intercepted a 12-wheeler oil tanker (WB41 J 7638) at Khanapara, after tried to smuggled diesel from Meghalaya to West Bengal with the help of forged documents. 3 thugs- Vimlesh Yadav, Vikas Yadav & Rubul Saikia- were arrested.”