A United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre surrendered himself in Assam’s Charaideo district on Sunday.

The cadre has been identified as Pankaj Gohain alias Bhaurav Asom who joined the banned militant outfit in the year 2018.

The cadre surrendered himself to Charaideo District Police.

In August, two ULFA cadres surrendered themselves to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.

They also had laid down arms in front of the troops.