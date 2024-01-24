Guwahati: Smuggling Bid Foiled At Kamakhya Railway Station, 1 Held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Wednesday apprehended one person for allegedly smuggling gold biscuits.
The incident came to the fore after officials raided the 12505 North East Express based on specific inputs during which they came across the individual.
During a thorough checking, officials uncovered gold biscuits from his possession which were immediately seized.
The detained individual was identified as one Akshay Rajendra Babar, a resident of Maharashtra, said the GRP officials.
They were able to recover and seize as many as 18 suspected gold biscuits from his possession. The accused was detained and further legal proceedings were initiated against him.
More details are awaited at the moment regarding the matter.