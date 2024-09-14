Guwahati: Son with Bipolar Disorder Tortures Parents, Locks Them in Room

In a disturbing incident in Azara, a man allegedly tortured his elderly parents and locked them in a room, leaving them to starve in the dark for almost a month. The parents, Kamal Prasad Das and Neeru Das, were rescued today by concerned locals with the assistance of the Azara police.
The elderly couple, found in a critical condition, has been taken to the hospital for medical examination. The accused, Dipankar Prasad Das, their son, is reportedly a software engineer and suffers from mental health issues.
According to local sources, Dipankar Prasad Das, who is said to have Bipolar Disorder, had been physically abusing his parents and locking them inside their home.
One of the locals, speaking to the media, said, "We have rescued Kamal Prasad Das, nearly 76 years old, a writer and intellectual, along with his wife Neeru Das, in a very critical condition. They went into hiding inside a room of their house for the last one month without having food, following torture by their son who is a software engineer. However, he is supposedly a patient of Bipolar Disorder and allegedly beats his parents. We cannot blame him directly as he was under medical observation from a psychiatrist privately. His condition is also not well, as he accepted the fact that his parents were not alive. Thus, as humans, we must also help the son. I urge the administration to shift him to Tezpur Mental Hospital. Recently, he ate raw meat and raw eggs, which is really worrisome. He might commit a crime if not taken care of. He is the only child of the elderly couple.”
It is noteworthy to mention that the situation has raised concerns among the local people in the area, with calls for immediate medical intervention for the son while ensuring the safety and well-being of the elderly couple.