Guwahati: Son with Bipolar Disorder Tortures Parents, Locks Them in Room

One of the locals, speaking to the media, said, "We have rescued Kamal Prasad Das, nearly 76 years old, a writer and intellectual, along with his wife Neeru Das, in a very critical condition. They went into hiding inside a room of their house for the last one month without having food, following torture by their son who is a software engineer. However, he is supposedly a patient of Bipolar Disorder and allegedly beats his parents. We cannot blame him directly as he was under medical observation from a psychiatrist privately. His condition is also not well, as he accepted the fact that his parents were not alive. Thus, as humans, we must also help the son. I urge the administration to shift him to Tezpur Mental Hospital. Recently, he ate raw meat and raw eggs, which is really worrisome. He might commit a crime if not taken care of. He is the only child of the elderly couple.”