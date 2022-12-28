Guwahati: 6 Spa Owners Arrested in Search Drives Across City

Owners of six spas have been arrested during search operations conducted by the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police across the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested spa owners include four females and two male owners. They have been identified as Mili Sinha, Usha Daimary, Pahi Das, Jaanmoni Das, Chinmoy Sharma and Tanmoy Das.

They have been arrested for their alleged involvement in running prostitution and human trafficking rackets.

Along with the six owners, 16 young women were also arrested during the raids. They were released after they were questioned by the Women’s Police.

According to reports, the operation was jointly executed by the Crime Branch and the Panbazar Women’s Police.

The raids were carried out in Lachit Nagar, Ulubari and Rajgarh areas of Guwahati. Officials said that four spas named Copus, Opera, Aceit, and Envy Me.