Guwahati: Special NIA Court Convicts 5 In 12-Year-Old PLA-Naxal Case

Following extensive hearing, the court on Wednesday convicted the five accused in the case under charges of 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18, 18A and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

On July 1, 2011, the NIA had registered a suo moto case based on inputs that the PLA, a proscribed terror organization, had conspired to destabilize the country with the support of CPI (Maoist) or Naxals.