Guwahati: Speeding Ambulance Hits Motorcycle; Couple Seriously Injured

In a tragic accident, a speeding ambulance hit a two-wheeler at Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati on Friday. A couple riding the two-wheeler were left with grave injuries in the accident.
As per reports, the accident took place near Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Assam Agriculture University on national highway 17. The ambulance, which was traveling at a great speed, hit the motorcycle with registration numbers AS 01 BS 4986.
Both vehicles were traveling towards Goalpara from Guwahati when the accident took place. A man and a woman were riding on the motorcycle which was hit leaving them injured.
The duo, yet to be identified, was rushed to a nearby medical facility by a team of police, who arrived at the scene promptly, with help from locals.
Meanwhile, the ambulance that caused the accident, fled from the scene. It is unclear whether it was carrying any patient at the time of the accident.
Further details are awaited.