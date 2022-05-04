Guwahati: Speeding Dumper Ends Up Inside Sarva Siksha Abhijan Office

A speeding dumper lost control and rammed into the walls of the office of Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Onlookers reported a dumper lying in the office premises having breached through the walls.

Meanwhile, people from the office informed that the dumper had broken into the office room of the joint director. It has been damaged and is in a dilapidated condition.

In further damages, several vehicles in the vicinity were also damaged beyond redemption, they said.

However, no loss of lives in the incident has been reported.