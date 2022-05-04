Horoscope Today, May 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 4th of May. So here's today's horoscope:

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 7 of swords - Be careful some one may cheat you or steal your ideas. Don't invest or give money to anyone. Health wise, be careful on roads .

Angel Message – Be calm and control your temper

Lucky Colour –white

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Hermit - Take rest. Analyse or reconsider your decision. Don’t be a part of any argument or fight. Distance yourself any situation or person of your life. Time to reconnect and rewire your self. Health wise, take proper rest and sleep.

Angel Message – Don’t worry, trust the universe

Lucky Colour – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Sun - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work. Amazing day it is. Whatever you do which ever direction you do you will receive best results and good news. Best time to start a new relationship or work. Health wise, you just need to enjoy life.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature

Lucky Colour – Orange and yellow

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- The Lover –Amazing day it is. New relationship on the cards.you will create positive impact in everyone’s life. Work life will be full of ease and glory. Healthwise enjoy your day

Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives

Lucky Colour – Red and pink

Lucky Number – 2





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of cups - You will get ample of opportunity from all the direction. Emotionally, it’s a stable day but be carefully with whom you are sharing your secret. Health wise, drink lots of water.

Angel Message – You will get many options choose wisely

Lucky Colour – Blue

Lucky Number - 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Judgment - Well, past issues may create problem in life. Avoid arguments. Listen to your elders. Health wise, past health issue may arise be careful, control your food habits.

Angel Message – Time for you decide what you really want in life

Lucky Colour – White

Lucky Number – 7