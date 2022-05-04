Horoscope Today, May 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 4th of May. So here's today's horoscope:
1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – 7 of swords - Be careful some one may cheat you or steal your ideas. Don't invest or give money to anyone. Health wise, be careful on roads .
Angel Message – Be calm and control your temper
Lucky Colour –white
Lucky Number – 4
2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – The Hermit - Take rest. Analyse or reconsider your decision. Don’t be a part of any argument or fight. Distance yourself any situation or person of your life. Time to reconnect and rewire your self. Health wise, take proper rest and sleep.
Angel Message – Don’t worry, trust the universe
Lucky Colour – Pink
Lucky Number – 2
3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – The Sun - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work. Amazing day it is. Whatever you do which ever direction you do you will receive best results and good news. Best time to start a new relationship or work. Health wise, you just need to enjoy life.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature
Lucky Colour – Orange and yellow
Lucky Number – 4
4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card- The Lover –Amazing day it is. New relationship on the cards.you will create positive impact in everyone’s life. Work life will be full of ease and glory. Healthwise enjoy your day
Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives
Lucky Colour – Red and pink
Lucky Number – 2
5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – Ace of cups - You will get ample of opportunity from all the direction. Emotionally, it’s a stable day but be carefully with whom you are sharing your secret. Health wise, drink lots of water.
Angel Message – You will get many options choose wisely
Lucky Colour – Blue
Lucky Number - 2
6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- Judgment - Well, past issues may create problem in life. Avoid arguments. Listen to your elders. Health wise, past health issue may arise be careful, control your food habits.
Angel Message – Time for you decide what you really want in life
Lucky Colour – White
Lucky Number – 7
7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – 4 of wands - Time to celebrate. You will get a good news. You will meet old friends. Spend time with your loved ones. Health wise, relax and enjoy.
Angel Message – Read your favourite book
Lucky Colour – Green
Lucky Number – 6
8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something today. Good flow of money. Time to spend some time with your elder or senior person. Health wise, balance your diet.
Angel Message – Listen to some good music
Lucky Colour – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- 3 of Cups – Celebrate your victory. Good time do partnership business. Success is on the cards. Health wise, check your eating habits avoid spicy food.
Angel Message – Abundance from all the direction
Lucky Colour –Red and yellow
Lucky Number - 4
10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- 2 of Pentacles – Money will come and go. Situations in life will be confusing so don’t take any decision. Don’t invest now. Health wise, you may feel very weak today .
Angel Message – Speak up, silence is a sign of acceptance
Lucky Colour – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – The Tower – Long old patterns in life will break . You will be shaken to the core so that you get awaken and take decision. Avoid heights. Health wise, avoid over worked and walk.
Angel Message – Take rest and read your favourite book
Lucky Colour – Everything you face in life will make you stronger
Lucky Number – 8
12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card- Strength – You will get courage to face any situation today and also you can speak your heart out. With your abilities you can tame any situation. Heath wise, control your anger.
Angel Message – Talk and open up all your issues will solved
Lucky Colour – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love, Rj Aaliya
{Radio Jockey in 92,7 Big FM},Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.