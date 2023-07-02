Guwahati: Speeding Vehicle Collides with Electric Poles, Injures Pedestrians

In an incident that took place at Basistha in Assam’s Guwahati, a drunken driver caused havoc during the wee hours of Sunday.
The speeding vehicle, bearing license plate number AS-01-DN-7124, rammed into several electric poles along its path, causing damage to public infrastructure.
Multiple pedestrians were unfortunate victims of the reckless rampage and have been admitted to the hospital with injuries.
Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that the owner of the vehicle responsible for the accident is Dipamoni Das.
This incident highlights the dangers of drunk driving and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.
Earlier on June 2, the transport department took stern steps to prevent incidents of reckless and drunk driving in the wake of the tragic accident in the Jalukbari area which resulted in the death of seven students in the month of May.
An operation was carried out against drunk driving in Guwahati. Transport department officer Himangshu Das led the operation in Guwahati’s ABC area.
During the drive, an ambulance driver coming in from Meghalaya and driving under the influence of alcohol was caught.