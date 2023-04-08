Assam

Assam: Miscreants Brutally Attack Cop in Silchar, Hospitalized

As per sources, a group of miscreants attacked him while he tried to conduct a search operation inside a vehicle.
Cop sustain critical injuries after being attacked by miscreants in Assam's Silchar
Cop sustain critical injuries after being attacked by miscreants in Assam's Silchar
Pratidin Time

Situation turned tense at Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam on Saturday after a group of unidentified miscreants attacked a police official on duty.

The incident was reported this afternoon when the police personnel was on his routine patrolling at the Lailapur Police Patrol Post.

As per sources, a group of miscreants attacked him while he tried to conduct a search operation inside a vehicle. The miscreants further drove the policeman for about 1 km inside their vehicle and later dumped him off on the road and fled from the spot.

The police officer was grievously wounded as a result of the attack from the miscreants. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition.

In another such incident of attack on police personnel, an investigating police officer sustained grievous injuries after a few unidentified miscreants attacked a five-member police team in Assam’s Jorhat district on April 2.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Borhuj Gaon where a team from Pulibor Police Station went to arrest a culprit in connection with a case. During the process, three unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the police investigation and attacked on them with a sharp weapon.

In the attack, the investigating police sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Cop sustain critical injuries after being attacked by miscreants in Assam's Silchar
Unidentified Miscreants Attack Police Team in Assam’s Jorhat
Assam police
Lailapur Police Patrol Post

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-miscreants-brutally-attack-cop-in-silchar-hospitalized
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com