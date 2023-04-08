Assam: Miscreants Brutally Attack Cop in Silchar, Hospitalized

Situation turned tense at Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam on Saturday after a group of unidentified miscreants attacked a police official on duty.

The incident was reported this afternoon when the police personnel was on his routine patrolling at the Lailapur Police Patrol Post.

As per sources, a group of miscreants attacked him while he tried to conduct a search operation inside a vehicle. The miscreants further drove the policeman for about 1 km inside their vehicle and later dumped him off on the road and fled from the spot.

The police officer was grievously wounded as a result of the attack from the miscreants. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition.

In another such incident of attack on police personnel, an investigating police officer sustained grievous injuries after a few unidentified miscreants attacked a five-member police team in Assam’s Jorhat district on April 2.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Borhuj Gaon where a team from Pulibor Police Station went to arrest a culprit in connection with a case. During the process, three unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the police investigation and attacked on them with a sharp weapon.

In the attack, the investigating police sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.