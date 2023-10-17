Guwahati: State-Level Media Sensitization Workshop Empowers Tobacco Control Efforts

In a pivotal step towards bolstering tobacco control efforts, the State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), Assam in collaboration with the International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), New Delhi organized a state level media sensitization workshop on Tobacco Control in Guwahati on Monday.
The resource persons in the workshop were Dr. H.K. Bhattachryya, Nodal Officer of the State Tobacco Control Cell, Assam; Dr. Arundhati Deka, Former SNO, STCC; Dr. Shivam Kapoor, Technical Advisor, The Union, New Delhi; RJ Mandy, Radio representative, Red FM.
Representatives from various media organizations of the state were participants in the workshop that aimed to harness the influential role of the media in the fight against tobacco. The workshop was held at Hotel Ratnamouli Palace in Guwahati.
The workshop commenced with a warm welcome address from Rudhir Prakash Sarma, Divisional Coordinator of The UNION-STCC, Upper Assam Division. It began with the rendition of the state anthem, symbolizing unity of purpose and unwavering commitment to the cause. The program featured a series of informative talks on pivotal topics related to tobacco control.
Dr. HK Bhattacharjee, the State Nodal Officer for the State Tobacco Control Cell in Assam, shed light on the burden of tobacco and the indispensable role of tobacco cessation centers. Dr. Arundhati Deka, former State Nodal Officer for STCC in Assam, provided valuable insights into the COTPA Act 2003. Dr. Shivam Kapoor, Technical Advisor from The UNION in New Delhi, delved into the essential role of media in tobacco control. During the interaction, Mr. Satyajit Das, the State Project Coordinator, The Union articulated the workshop's objectives, emphasizing the media's role in combating COTPA Act 2003 violations and serving as a supportive agency for tobacco control initiatives in the state.
Distinguished guests included Mr. Pranoy Bordoloi, Consulting Editor of NK TV; RJ Mandy, Cluster Programming Head from Gupshup FM; Mr. Maruf Alam, IIS, News Editor at DD News; and Ms. Chayamoni Bhuyan, Senior Executive Editor at News Live. Through their concise speeches, these special guests underscored the significant role that the media fraternity can play in supporting the initiatives undertaken by government departments and civil society organizations to combat tobacco use. They emphasized the media's influential contribution to the mission to cultivate a tobacco-free generation.
The workshop culminated with a pledge against tobacco use, administered by Mr. Pranoy Bordoloi. Ms. Nabashree Gogoi, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Assam, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions. This marked the conclusion of the event, leaving a lasting message of unity and determination in the fight against tobacco use.
This workshop stands as a testament to the pivotal role of the media in advancing tobacco control efforts and working collaboratively towards a tobacco-free future.
For additional information regarding this workshop and upcoming initiatives in tobacco control, please contact us at ntcpassam@gmail.com.