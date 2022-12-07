Guwahati: State Zoo Preparing To Shift Animals To Ambani-Owned Zoo

In a major update from the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati on Wednesday, the zoo authority is preparing for the transport of several animals.

According to reports, the animals will be transferred to zoo owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

The animals being prepared to be transferred to the Ambani-owned zoo include two rhino calves among several others.

Moreover, the animals will head out of the zoo in the midnight, reports further claimed.

It may be noted that last year, two black panthers were shifted from the Assam State Zoo to the Reliance-owned zoo in Gujarat.

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati received two pairs of zebras from Israel in exchange for two black panthers, which were relocated to Reliance-owned Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat's Jamnagar.