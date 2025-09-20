Guwahati Stays Awake in Tears, Fans Hold Midnight Vigils for Zubeen Garg

Tonight, countless fans of Zubeen Garg stayed awake, unable to come to terms with the heartbreaking truth—that the voice of Assam, their beloved “Zubeen Da,” is no more. Many wept inconsolably, burying their faces into their arms, while the haunting tune of “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” played softly in the background, echoing the pain of a grieving state.

In Guwahati, from Zoo Road to Ganeshguri to AIDC, tearful tributes poured in. People lit candles before Zubeen Garg’s photographs, offering their last respects to the legendary artist. His smiling portraits became the centerpiece of mourning, surrounded by lamps that flickered like the broken hearts of millions.

At Ganeshguri, a massive portrait of Zubeen Garg was carried out in a procession. The air was filled with chants of “Joi Zubeen Da!” as the city’s midnight skies reverberated with the love and sorrow of his admirers. Groups of fans broke into his timeless songs—“Amanikha Hare ase” among them—singing through tears, their voices cracking with grief.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer, but the heartbeat of a generation. His sudden departure at just 52 has left the state sleepless, shattered, and united in mourning.