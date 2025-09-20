Two Suicide Attempts in Assam Following Zubeen Garg’s Death

In a shocking incident, a young boy in Assam's Majuli reportedly attempted suicide following the tragic news of legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

The 18-year-old, identified as a resident of Mudoibil Chariali in Majuli, allegedly consumed phenyl in a desperate act. Locals immediately rushed him to the Garmur District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a youth residing at Shiv Apartment in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati, also attempted to take his own life by slitting his wrist. He was swiftly rescued and provided medical attention.

These disturbing incidents underline the profound emotional shock and grief that Zubeen Garg’s passing has unleashed across Assam. His death has left fans devastated, with many unable to come to terms with the loss of the state’s most beloved voice.