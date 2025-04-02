Guwahati: Stepfather Arrested for Heinous Crime Against 12-Year-Old

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her stepfather in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati. The accused, identified as 44-year-old Jannur Ali, was arrested by Bhagadattapur Police on Monday night.

Advertisment

According to reports, Jannur Ali had married a Hindu woman using the surname "Kalita" and later targeted his stepdaughter. He is a resident of Mandakata village under Baihata Chariali police station in Kamrup (Rural) district.

A case has been registered at Dispur Police Station (Case No. 300/25) under Sections 64(2)(f) and 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 of the POCSOAct. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Rafiqul Islam; One Accused Still at Large