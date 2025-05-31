Guwahati Steps Up Flood Relief Measures; Officials Deployed at Camps

In view of the prevailing weather situation and to ensure public safety, authorities in Guwahati have established two relief camps in the city — one at Rukminigaon and another at Satgaon.

As per the official directive by the Circle Officer of the Dispur Revenue Circle, designated LRA staff and local officials have been assigned to manage and assist operations at each camp, to ensure smooth functioning and support to affected residents.

For the Rukminigaon Ranga Mancha Auditorium relief camp, the following personnel have been detailed:

Manash Pratim Barman, LRA – Camp Incharge (Contact: 8486640633)

Mrinal Jyoti Das, LRA – Assisting Staff (Contact: 8753917760)

Nilutpal Sarma, LRA – Assisting Staff (Contact: 8134866212)

Bubulmoni Boro, Gaonpradhan – Assisting Staff (Contact: 9365087520)

At the Satgaon High School camp, the assigned personnel include:

Dinesh Das, Assistant Teacher – Camp Incharge (Contact: 9954323614)

Purna Mahanta, LRA – Assisting Staff (Contact: 9435115005)

Nice Hussain, LRA – Assisting Staff (Contact: 9706457324)

Tazir Islam, Gaonpradhan – Assisting Staff (Contact: 9954241796)

The administration has instructed all assigned personnel to remain on duty and assist in relief operations as necessary.

