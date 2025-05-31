Guwahati: Minor Boy Dies as Landslide Triggers Wall Collapse; Family Injured

A 10-year-old boy lost his life after a boundary wall collapsed onto his home during a landslide in Guwahati’s Datalpara area on Saturday morning. The wall, reportedly weakened by incessant rain, crashed into the house while the boy, his mother, and younger sister were inside.

The victim, Dipjyoti Boro, was studying when the wall gave way. He died on the spot. His sister, Kania Boro, suffered critical injuries and is currently fighting for her life in the hospital. Their mother, Namita Boro, is also under medical care.

The wall that collapsed belonged to a neighbour, and the sudden incident has left the entire neighbourhood in shock. The family, already struggling after losing the father earlier, now faces another devastating blow.

Their home has been completely destroyed in the mishap, with nothing left but rubble. All their belongings were buried in the debris, leaving them with nothing.

Not to mention, this incident comes amid days of relentless rain in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, which has led to flash floods, waterlogging, and growing concerns over landslides in vulnerable areas.

