Guwahati: STF Assam Apprehends Drug Peddler, Recovers Heroin

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam on Wednesday apprehended a drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of illicit drugs in Guwahati.
The raid was conducted at the 2 No. Railway Gate area under Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction this afternoon, where the authorities apprehended the peddler identified as Ariful Ali (28).
The raided premises yielded 21 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 29 grams. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug-related crimes in the region.
The apprehended individual is now in custody, and further investigations are underway to address drug trafficking and related criminal activities.
Earlier on 10 September, three people were nabbed with 153 vials of heroin in Guwahati during a raid by Assam Police’s special task force (STF). A vehicle along with other belongings of the accused persons was seized by the police.
During the raid, officials came across and seized 204.5 grams of heroin in 153 vials. Apart from the narcotics, the sleuths seized a car with registration numbers AS 01 BQ 1403, four mobile phones and Rs 2,700 in cash from the accused.