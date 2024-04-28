Guwahati: STF Bust Drug Worth 12 Crore in Khanapara, 2 Peddlers Held

In a sweeping operation aimed at tackling drug trafficking amidst the heightened election activities, authorities in Khanapara seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 12 crore.
The interception occurred as the narcotics were being transported from Tripura to Guwahati, underscoring a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against illegal substances.
A vigilant team from the Special Task Force (STF) sprang into action, swiftly apprehending two pivotal figures involved in the illicit trade. Identified as Jamal Ali and Salimuddin of Goraimari, these individuals were found in possession of approximately one and a half kilograms of heroin. The contraband was discreetly concealed within a Wagonr vehicle, bearing registration AS 01 FN 7633.
The operation was spearheaded by Inspector General of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak.