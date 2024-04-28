Guwahati: STF Bust Drug Worth 12 Crore in Khanapara, 2 Peddlers Held

A vigilant team from the Special Task Force (STF) sprang into action, swiftly apprehending two pivotal figures involved in the illicit trade. Identified as Jamal Ali and Salimuddin of Goraimari, these individuals were found in possession of approximately one and a half kilograms of heroin. The contraband was discreetly concealed within a Wagonr vehicle, bearing registration AS 01 FN 7633.