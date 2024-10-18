Guwahati: STF Foils Two Drug Trafficking Attempts, 3 Held

In two separate operations conducted on the night of October 17, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam made significant strides in the fight against drug trafficking.
In the first operation in Kachari-Basti under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, the STF apprehended notorious drug peddler Rahul Ahmed (29), along with his R15 motorcycle (registration number AS 01 EK 8895.
The raid yielded crucial evidence, including 12.45 grams of suspected heroin, a mobile phone, Rs 900 in cash, and both a PAN card and an Aadhar card belonging to Ahmed.
Simultaneously, another operation in Chandmari led to the confiscation of ten packets of narcotics from a TVS scooter bearing registration AS 01 EX 7335.
The suspects were intercepted while trafficking the drugs from Jalukbari towards Numaligarh, with one of the packets weighing approximately 600 grams.
Meanwhile, the two youths were apprehended at the scene.
The STF is actively pursuing further investigations into both operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks and enhance public safety.