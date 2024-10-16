STF Assam Seizes 153.71 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati, 3 Held

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a coordinated operation was conducted by the STF Assam on October 16, targeting notorious drug dealers in the Dispur area of Guwahati.
The operation took place at the residence of Bhargav Chaudhary, located at Hengerabari, Namghar Path, Forest Gate.
The authorities seized 38 vials of suspected heroin weighing 49.5 grams, along with one mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs 15,880, and 66 empty vials from the premises.
The arrested individual, Bhargav Chaudhary (24), resides at H/No. 8, Hengerabari, Namghar Path, under the jurisdiction of Dispur PS in Kamrup (M).
Following the initial arrest, Bhargav led the authorities to further suspects involved in the drug trade.
The subsequent operation yielded significant results, including 5 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 56.26 grams, 35 vials of suspected heroin weighing 47.95 grams, cash totaling Rs 9,900, 28 empty vials, and two mobile phones.
Additionally, officials seized a Swift Dzire vehicle bearing registration AS 01 FS 4430 and a scooter bearing registration AS 01 FW 6904, both used for drug transportation.
The arrested individuals include Sanjiv Roy, alias Munna (36), and Nitai Sarkar, alias Lala (23). Both suspects were apprehended following the information provided by Bhargav.
In summary, the operation led to a total of three arrests and the seizure of 153.71 grams of suspected heroin, three mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs 25,780. Authorities also confiscated two vehicles and 94 empty vials.