Assam Police Apprehends Another Person for Involvement in FICN Trade

As per sources, Sahanoor Islam is a fraudster who promises people of providing double the amount of FICN against original Indian currency notes one comes to him for exchange. The modus operandi of the fraudster is to lure people and to loot the original currency notes when a person approaches him for exchanging them with double numbers of FICN.

A Maruti Brezza vehicle used by the arrested accused person bearing registration number AS 01 EK 5644, four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were also recovered from the possession of Sahanoor Islam. A case has also been registered in connection to this.