Assam Police Apprehends Another Person for Involvement in FICN Trade

The Assam Police on Sunday apprehended one more person in connection to a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.
The person has been identified as Md. Bulbul Alam (31). A Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended Alam from a rented house located at Dakhingaon. He is originally a resident of Alooguti Chhar of Barpeta district.
Acting upon specific inputs, an operation was conducted on July 5 in Guwahati by a team of STF, Assam. A person identified as Md. Sahanoor Islam (28) was apprehended near ISBT bypass during the operations.
Further, after spot interrogations were held, search operation was conducted at the house of the accused person located at Ahom Gaon from where bundles of photo stated Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and bundles of blank white papers of size and shape of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations were recovered.
As per sources, Sahanoor Islam is a fraudster who promises people of providing double the amount of FICN against original Indian currency notes one comes to him for exchange. The modus operandi of the fraudster is to lure people and to loot the original currency notes when a person approaches him for exchanging them with double numbers of FICN.
A Maruti Brezza vehicle used by the arrested accused person bearing registration number AS 01 EK 5644, four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were also recovered from the possession of Sahanoor Islam. A case has also been registered in connection to this.