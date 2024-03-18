Meghalaya: BSF & Police Seize Sugar Worth Over Rs. 10 Lakh on Int'l Border
The vigilant troops of 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police on March 18 executed a joint operation resulting in the seizure of a considerable quantity of sugar valued at over Rs 10 lakhs.
The illegal consignment was seized near the Rongra bordering area along the South Garo Hills International border, where the illicit consignment was earmarked for smuggling into Bangladesh.
The successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the security forces to combat illegal activities along the border. The seized sugar, intended for unlawful cross-border trade, was promptly handed over to the Rongra police for further necessary legal proceedings.
In another development, a collaborative effort between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, a significant seizure took place in Tripura on March 17, 2024. A joint operation, sparked by credible intelligence, was initiated by the Assam Rifles in the general area of Jirania, West Tripura district.
During the operation, a substantial quantity of 240 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Rs 1.08 Crore, was intercepted and seized by the vigilant team. Following protocol, the confiscated contraband was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.