Guwahati: STF Seize Large Quantity of Drugs; Six Arrested

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid at the Brahmaputra Guest House located in the Adabari area of Guwahati on Thursday night and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics. Among the seized drugs were various controlled substances suspected to be part of an illegal distribution network.
The operation led to the arrest of six individuals allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade. Among those apprehended were two women and two men from Dimapur, identified as key players in the illicit activities.
The raiding team, stationed in the 102nd room of the lodge, carried out a thorough search resulting in the discovery and confiscation of the contraband.
Currently, the arrested individuals are undergoing interrogation by the STF, aiming to gather further information and dismantle the drug trafficking network operating in the region.
In another major operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam and Cachar police seized 21 kg of heroin valued at a whopping Rs 210 crore.
The operation, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector-General of Police (STF), and Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar, resulted in the apprehension of one individual in connection to the seizure.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number ‘MZ-01-7204’ near the Sayeedpur area under the Silchar police station in Cachar district on Thursday night.