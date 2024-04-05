Massive Heroin Seizure Worth Rs 210 Crore In Assam's Cachar

In a major haul, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam and Cachar police seized a 21 kg of heroin valued at a whopping Rs 210 crore.
The operation, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector-General of Police (STF), and Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar, resulted in the apprehension of one individual in connection to the seizure.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number ‘MZ-01-7204’ near the Sayeedpur area under Silchar police station in Cachar district on Thursday night.
"During the search, we recovered more than 21 kg of heroin (pure form). A man has also been arrested. The seized contraband is worth a minimum of Rs 210 crore in the international market," stated Inspector-General of Police (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
Mahanta further disclosed, "The information was received 10 days ago that a huge consignment of drugs would be carried from a neighbouring state to the mainland, from where it could be supplied in two big cities." He emphasized, adding, "We also seized the vehicle, which was coming from a neighbouring state. Further investigation is underway."
Commending the police force for their swift action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the operation on social media, stating, "In a big step towards a drug-free Assam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by STF Assam and Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done, Assam Police."