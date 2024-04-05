Assam

Massive Heroin Seizure Worth Rs 210 Crore In Assam's Cachar

The operation, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector-General of Police (STF), and Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar, resulted in the apprehension of one individual in connection to the seizure.
Massive Heroin Seizure Worth Rs 210 Crore In Assam's Cachar
Massive Heroin Seizure Worth Rs 210 Crore In Assam's Cachar
Pratidin Time

In a major haul, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam and Cachar police seized a 21 kg of heroin valued at a whopping Rs 210 crore.

The operation, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector-General of Police (STF), and Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar, resulted in the apprehension of one individual in connection to the seizure.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number ‘MZ-01-7204’ near the Sayeedpur area under Silchar police station in Cachar district on Thursday night.

"During the search, we recovered more than 21 kg of heroin (pure form). A man has also been arrested. The seized contraband is worth a minimum of Rs 210 crore in the international market," stated Inspector-General of Police (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Mahanta further disclosed, "The information was received 10 days ago that a huge consignment of drugs would be carried from a neighbouring state to the mainland, from where it could be supplied in two big cities." He emphasized, adding, "We also seized the vehicle, which was coming from a neighbouring state. Further investigation is underway." 

Commending the police force for their swift action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the operation on social media, stating, "In a big step towards a drug-free Assam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by STF Assam and Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done, Assam Police."

Massive Heroin Seizure Worth Rs 210 Crore In Assam's Cachar
Drug Busts in Assam: Heroin and Liquor Seized, Smugglers Arrested
Assam police
Drugs seized

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/massive-heroin-seizure-worth-rs-210-crore-in-assams-cachar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com