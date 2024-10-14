Guwahati: STF Seizes 537.2 Grams of Heroin in Jorabat, One Held

In a significant operation, the Assam STF intercepted a truck suspected of transporting narcotics from Nagaland to Guwahati on the morning of October 14.
The operation took place at Jorabat, opposite the North East Cancer Hospital, under the jurisdiction of Basistha PS.
Upon searching the vehicle, authorities discovered 45 soap boxes containing heroin, totalling 537.2 grams.
The notorious drug supplier and driver of the truck, identified as Rananjay Mandal (46), was apprehended at the scene.
The drug supplier hails from Bamunkuchi in Nagaon, Barpeta district. He currently resides in Bengali-Basti, Kamrup (M).
The authorities are completing the necessary formalities as the investigation continues.
This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region.
Earlier on 30 September, Sivasagar police chased and intercepted a four-wheeler, recovering narcotics worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. Four individuals in the car including two women were apprehended by the police.
According to officials, the raid was organised based on specific inputs of a drug smuggling bid. The police identified a Volkswagen Polo with registration AS 01 AR 1122 on National Highway 37 as a possible suspect and chased it. The car, with four passengers inside, was chased from Bhatiapar and intercepted near Pragati Hospital at Jengonikatia.
Top officials of Sivasagar police reached the scene after the drug bust. Under their supervision, 10 soap cases of narcotics weighing around 123.95 grams was recovered from the car.