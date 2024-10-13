Over Half Kilo Heroin Seized In Assam's Karimganj; 4 Held

The Karimganj police in Assam successfully intercepted a vehicle at Chewali Beel, recovering over half a kilogram of heroin on Sunday. The anti-narcotics operation, which reflects the state’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, resulted in the apprehension of four individuals involved in the illicit trade.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on social media platform X, highlighting the police's proactive measures in tackling the drug menace in the region.
According to the post, the Karimganj police had set up an operation based on reliable inputs at Chewali Beel. A vehicle coming from a "neighbouring state" was intercepted by officials and 548.82 grams of heroin was recovered.
"Based on reliable input,an anti-narcotics ops was conducted by @karimganjpolice at Chewali Beel where a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted & 548.82 gms of heroin was recovered. Four persons have been apprehended. Good job @assampolice," Sarma wrote on X.
Last month, heroin worth Rs 4 crore was seized in North Guwahati's Amingaon in a late-night raid. Two individuals were apprehended during the operation on September 19.
The operation was led by Assam police's STF with ASP Kalyan Pathak acting on specific inputs of a smuggling bid going down, according to Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the CPRO of Assam Police.
A raiding party was organised and during the operation, a truck with registration AS 28 AC 1042 was trailed from Shillong bypass and intercepted and searched in Amingaon, Kamrup.
42 soap cases of narcotics weighing around 588 grams were found concealed in a hidden compartment inside the truck's front hood. According to officials, the truck was coming from Mizoram's Champhai town and was meant to be delivered in Assam's Barpeta.