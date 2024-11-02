Guwahati: STF Seizes Heroin, Ganja and Narcotic Tablets, One Held

In a continuous crackdown on drugs in Guwahati, the Special Task Force (STF) has maintained its rigorous operations.
Acting on secret information, a team led by STF Inspector Kapil Pathak raided two locations: a rented house in the Kalyanpur area of Hengrabari and a house on Ganga Path in Anandapur, both under the jurisdiction of the Dispur police station.
During the operation conducted this evening, the STF seized a significant quantity of drugs, including 138.84 grams of heroin, 645 grams of ganja, cash amounting to Rs 10,700, and 107 strips of narcotic tablets.
Additional items recovered included 52 empty plastic containers, two mobile phones, and a Mahindra XUV 300 vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 GA 1759.
The arrested drug supplier has been identified as Bhaskar Kalita (30) resident of Patasar Kuchi in Bajali district. The STF is continuing its investigation into the incident.