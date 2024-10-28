STF Assam Seizes 21 Vials Of Suspected Heroin In Guwahati; 1 Held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a raid on Monday evening at Tripura Road, Balughat, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. The operation led to the arrest of a notorious drug peddler along with the seizure of illegal substances and cash.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Mohammad Maznur Hussain, also known as Bhaity, a 35-year-old resident of Ghoramara, Kamrup (M) district and originally hailing from Barkaliajhar Byas Para in the Darrang district.
During the raid, law enforcement officials recovered a total of 21 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 29.9 grams. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 7,260 and one mobile phone were seized from Hussain’s possession. He was found in the vicinity riding a Bullet motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 BM 1897.