Guwahati: Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted in Jalukbari, 2 Arrested

In a decisive operation on Saturday, the Guwahati police successfully dismantled a mobile phone theft ring operating in Jalukbari area of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.
The operation was carried out by West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) from Jalukbari Outpost which resulted in the seizure of 26 mobile phones, four laptops and Rs. 1,170 in cash.
The police also arrested two individuals, identified as Bitu Kumar of Amingaon and Siddhartha Das of Jalah, in connection with the seizure.
At first, the police arrested the thief Bitu Kumar and later, based on the confessions made by him, Siddhartha Das, a businessman, was arrested.
Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched in connection with the seizure of the stolen items and the organised ring of mobile thieves.
Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police informed, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP busted an organised ring of stolen mobile phone after it arrested 2 – Bitu Kumar of Amingaon & receiver Siddhartha Das of Jalah – and recovered 26 mobile phones, 4 laptops & Rs 1170 cash. Further probe is on.”