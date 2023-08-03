Guwahati: Two Mobile Thieves Shot By Cops While Attempting To Flee

Guwahati police on Wednesday night shot and injured two alleged mobile thieves during separate encounters in the city.
In the first instance, an alleged mobile thief, identified as Mahibul Haque (23), was shot in his leg by police while attempting to flee, making him immobile. The incident occurred at Birubari area at around 2.50 am.
In another case on the same night, one Abhjit Rabha (20), was shot and injured by police for his alleged involvement in mobile theft activities at Panikakhati on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The police had to resort to using firearms in an attempt to apprehend the fleeing suspects. Following the incident, the injured individuals were admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.
Currently, they are under police custody at the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.