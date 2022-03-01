Guwahati: Street Vending Prohibited in Two Areas

The Guwahati Police Commissioner has prohibited street vending in the areas that fall under Bhangagarh and Dispur police stations.

The Commissioner of Police in a notification said that the general commuters have faced problem as the footpaths are filled with street vendors.

The Commissioner in an order stated, “It is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure free and smooth movement of public, smooth flow of traffic and normal functioning of business establishments nearby in the mentioned areas.”

The areas include Bhangagarh Flyover to Roopnagar Rotary and from Six Mile Flyover to Panjabari.

It has been prohibited to open and carry out any kind of business like installing shops of perishable and unperishable goods, tea stalls etc on the mentioned areas.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect.

