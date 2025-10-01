Guwahati Streets Turn Rivers as Heavy Rains Submerge the City

The city of Guwahati woke up to chaos today as relentless early morning rains turned its streets into rivers. From Six Mile to Patharquary, Chandmari and along VIP Road, waist-deep waters engulfed roads, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters struggling to move through a city that seemed unprepared for the deluge.

Cars lay half-submerged, motorcycles were abandoned mid-road, and two-wheeler riders waded through the water, often pushing their vehicles in a desperate bid to reach dry ground. Pedestrians navigated ankle- and waist-deep water with caution, while low-lying residential areas were similarly affected, amplifying the sense of disruption and helplessness.

Social media was flooded with videos and images of stranded commuters and stalled vehicles, a stark reminder of Guwahati’s recurring drainage woes. For many residents, today’s flooding was not just an inconvenience but a reflection of a larger problem—poor urban planning and inadequate infrastructure that fail to cope with even moderate rains.

For Guwahati, the morning downpour was not just a storm of rain—it was a mirror reflecting the city’s vulnerability, a challenge that cannot be ignored any longer.