Livestock, Crops, and Homes in Peril as Assam Floods Continue

Assam continues to suffer from floods, with fresh updates from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) assuring that close to 49,868 individuals are still affected in five districts of the state.

The worst-hit districts according to Thursday's daily flood bulletin are Golaghat, Cachar, Sonitpur, Nagaon and Biswanath, with a total of 278 villages spread across 16 revenue circles.

Rivers in Spate

A number of rivers are also flowing over danger marks, such as the Dikhou in Sivasagar, Dhansiri (South) in Golaghat and Numaligarh, the Barak at AP Ghat, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi. No river crossed, however, the highest flood level mark.

Human Impact

Golaghat is still the worst-hit district with more than 32,217 individuals affected by floodwaters. Sonitpur comes next with 13,409 impacted, followed by Nagaon with almost 2,888 victims, Cachar with 369, and Biswanath with 985.

The deluge has also caused damage to 4,632 hectares of crop on the ground in the affected districts.

Relief operations are in full swing with 79 relief camps and 49 distribution points set up so far, providing shelter to more than 8,131 prisoners. Another 19,162 non-camp dwellers are being provided with relief at distribution points.

Animals and Infrastructure Damaged

The deluge has taken a serious toll on livestock with 14,861 animals hit, including more than 2,200 poultry.

Infrastructure too has suffered. Two bridges, the SPT Bridge No. 1/1 on Shankarbeel in Golaghat and a bridge at Bakarapatta in Biswanath, were destroyed. Multiple road stretches in Golaghat, Sonitpur, and Dhemaji have been inundated or badly damaged. Schools also met their fate, with at least 22 schools damaged in Golaghat, Cachar, and Nagaon.

Relief Measures

Relief distribution has been increased by the administration, with 316 quintals of rice, 57 quintals of dal, and more than 1,200 litres of mustard oil distributed to affected areas. Other aid consists of cattle feed, infant food, sanitary materials, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, and drinking water. Hot food and drinking water were given to flood-hit families at Salona Bapuji LP School in Nagaon's Kaliabor.

Even with the widespread destruction, the bulletin reported no loss of human life to date from this spate of flooding.

Also Read: Floods Disrupt Golaghat Exams: Class IX, X and Elementary Exams Postponed