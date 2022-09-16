Guwahati: Student Critically Injured after Falling from Third Floor of PG

In a tragic incident, a student has been critically injured after falling from the third floor of a building in Guwahati in Assam.

The incident occurred at a girls PG in Chandmari on Friday evening.

The student has been identified as Nazbin Sultana. Reportedly, she was a student of Mass Communication.

According to reports, the incident occurred as there was no boundary wall in the building.

The girl was rushed to the Nemcare Hospital after the incident. She is currently undergoing treatment in a very critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Chandmari Police are currently at the spot and they have launched an investigation into the incident.

The girl hails from Jajori in Nagaon district of Assam.