Auction of Over 1000 Gifts Received by PM Modi Starts on Sept 17

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, over 1,000 items ranging from shawls to sports items that the prime minister received as gifts would be auctioned and the proceeds would be used for the cause of conserving the holy River Ganga.

Ahead of Modi's birthday, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy along with ministerial colleagues Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal shared details of the items to be auctioned.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said, “Our Honourable PM Narendra Modi has paved a new path in the service of our nation. This year, around 1,222 mementos will be auctioned at the PM Mementos Auction.”

"The items include shawls and angavstras to sports items gifted to our Hon'ble PM Modi by our champions voluntarily. The item starts from as low as Rs100 to Rs5 lakh. The total base price of all the items combined is approximately Rs 2.7 crore," he added.

Modi is the first ever Prime Minister of India, who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country, the river Ganges through Namami Gange, minister Reddy said.

"The money raised from the online auction will be used to further the worthy goal of protecting country's lifeblood, the holy river Ganga," he added.

The auction of these gift items from September 17 to October 2 will be the fourth of the series of successful auctions, first launched by the prime minister in January 2019.