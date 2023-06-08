Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces

In yet another Shraddha Walker-like incident, a 56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner before dismembering her body.
The suspect has been identified as one Manoj Sahani. For the past three years, he had been with staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area.
On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat.
According to the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.
"Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.
The case strongly resonates to the infamous murder case of Shraddha Walker last year that shook the country. Shraddha was killed by her live-in partner Aftab, who chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.
In another incident, a man killed his aunt, chopped her body into pieces and dumped them at different places along the Delhi highway in Jaipur in December 2022. The man later informed the police about her missing aunt and started looking for her along with other relatives.