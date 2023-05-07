Guwahati: Student Found Hanging In PG Room In Pandu, Probe Launched

The recovery of the body of a student in Guwahati’s Pandu area sent shockwaves in the community on Sunday. As per initial reports, the incident was reported from a Paying Guest (PG) in Pandu’s College Gate area.
Prima facie, it looked like a case of suicide as the body was found hanging. However, further investigations into the case have been launched.
Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body. It has been sent for post mortem and the reports are awaited.
According to information received, the girl was a second semester student at Pandu College.
The reason behind the extreme step is not clear yet. An investigation has been launched and further details will emerge in due course.
Earlier in March, a married woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison in Guwahati. The incident was reported at a Shiva temple in the Kalapahar locality of Guwahati city.
According to reports, the woman went to a nearby Shiva temple along with her children. A few minutes later, the woman after praying is said to have drunk poison in the temple premises.
Eyewitnesses informed the police about the incident. The woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) by the police in an unconscious state.
But, unfortunately, the doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, husband of the deceased woman has been accused of torturing her desperately. However, the police is yet to react on the incident.