Girl Commits Suicide in Guwahati's Noonmati

Sensation gripped Guwahati's Noonmati area after the body of a girl was found dead at her residence.

The deceased was identified as Sangeeta Roy.

Sources have revealed that the girl allegedly died by suicide.

Reportedly, the reason behind the suicide is cited as love reasons that put her in a situation where she was compelled to take such a step. However, the exact reason will be ascertained after police investigations are over.

The legal authorities are investigating the matter. Further details awaited.

In another instance, few days earlier a woman allegedly committed suicide in Karbi Anglong district.

As per reports, the woman committed suicide in the tension of her son who was arrested in connection to child marriage.

The woman has been identified as Maya Chetry (65).

Her son, identified as Rahul Chetry is currently under police custody after he was arrested on February 2.

It was not the only suicide case after the Assam Police has conducted a statewide crackdown against child marriage.