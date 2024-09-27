Guwahati Student Missing In Uttarakhand, Family Desperate For Leads

A 22-year-old student from Guwahati, Nishan Kathet, has been reported missing in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district since September 22. Nishan, a resident of Devkota Nagar under Jalukbari police station, has been pursuing his studies at the Roorkee Institute of Technology since 2022.
According to police reports, Nishan was last seen on September 22 at around 4:30 PM, as captured on CCTV footage. The footage shows him wearing a sky-blue t-shirt and white half-pants. However, when he went missing, he was reportedly dressed in a white shorts, an Argentina jersey-like t-shirt, and slippers.
Nishan's disappearance has left his family in distress. His father, Kumar Kathet, along with other family members, has been relentlessly searching for him across Uttarakhand but has yet to find any leads. A missing persons report was filed by Nishan’s friend at the Gangnahar police station on September 24, but so far, there have been no significant developments in the case.
Nishan's sudden disappearance has sparked concern in both his hometown of Guwahati and the student community at Roorkee Institute of Technology. His family is appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist in locating their son.
The Jalukbari police station, alongside Uttarakhand authorities, is actively involved in the search operations, but as days pass, the urgency to find Nisan grows. The family, holding onto hope, continues their search in Uttarakhand, urging the public and authorities to intensify their efforts to bring Nishan back safely.
For any information, the public is urged to contact the local authorities or the Jalukbari police station in Guwahati.