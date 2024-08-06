Guwahati Submits To Artificial Floods After Heavy Rains

Guwahati was lashed by a spell of heavy rains on Monday causing flash floods and massive traffic snarls at key junctures of the city. Vehicular movement was severely hit leaving residents in distress.
Along with major low-lying and flood prone areas of the city, GS Road, which generally does not witness waterlogging, was submerged in the wake of heavy rainfall.
Commuters on the route were stranded for about 10 to 12 hours. This included largely schoolchildren and office-goers as the timing of the rainfall coincided with peak hours.
Along with commoners, emergency vehicles including ambulances were also stuck in the traffic jams. An ambulance carrying a patient was stuck atop the flyover at Dispur's Supermarket.
Meanwhile, Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika was stranded due to waterlogging in and around Down Town.
In response to the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Guwahati, all educational institutions, both government and private, within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area were ordered to remain closed today (Tuesday, August 6).
Notably, the weather forecast for Guwahati is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thunder showers, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.