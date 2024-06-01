Guwahati: Sudden Crackdown On School Buses Reveals Glaring Issues

In a proactive measure, the transport department launched an inspection drive early on Saturday morning in Guwahati to ensure compliance of school buses with safety regulations.
The operation, conducted in front of Janata Bhawan, aimed to scrutinize whether school buses were equipped with necessary safety features.
The department thoroughly examined each bus for the presence of essential facilities, including CCTV cameras, first aid boxes, and speed limit devices. This meticulous inspection was part of the department's ongoing efforts to enhance the safety of school children.
Meanwhile, the transport department took action against nearly 50 buses for various violations. Among these, 10 buses were impounded for failing to adhere to speed limit regulations.
Notably, eight out of the 10 impounded buses belonged to Shrimanta Shankar Academy. This highlights a recurring issue with certain schools not meeting the mandatory safety standards for their transport services.
The District Transport Officer issued a stern warning, emphasizing that school buses cannot compromise the safety of students. The department remains committed to ensuring that all school transportation adheres to the highest standards to protect young lives.