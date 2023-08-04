Guwahati: Transport Department Implements Rules to Enhance Child Safety In School Bus

In order to ensure the safety of all children using the school buses in Guwahati city, the Transport Department on Friday enforced a few rules.
These rules were issued by the Transport Department in accordance with the ruling of the court.
As part of these rules, school buses will no longer have unrestricted passage and must adhere to court-mandated regulations.
Notably, each school bus will be required to have a dedicated female security guard on board, aligning with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights policy.
Additionally, the installation and operation of CCTV cameras within school buses will be mandatory, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding the well-being of young passengers.
From now on these rules have to be followed very strictly and there will be no leniency from the enforcement.