Guwahati: Suspected Drug Peddler Held With Heroin at ISBT

Continuing its war against drugs, the Guwahati city police on Monday apprehended a suspected drug peddler at Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) located in Lokhra and seized a small amount of illicit drugs from his possession.
The arrested individual, identified as Asadul Ali (30), hails from in Tinsukia district.
Ali was nabbed on suspicion and upon searching, the police found 1.33 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) has been registered against the individual.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Recently, a joint operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police at the Kayasthagram bazar in Assam's Karimganj which resulted in the seizure of heroin worth approximately Rs 4 crore.
Acting on a tip-off received by the SF's intelligence wing, the authorities intercepted luxury vehicles allegedly being used to transport the deadly drug.
An ALTO vehicle bearing registration number AS-10-G-0213 was apprehended while heading towards Patharkandi. Upon inspection, the authorities discovered a box containing 50 soaps filled with heroin, resulting in the recovery of a total of 768 grams of the illicit substance.
Authorities have apprehended accused Shifar Uddin (27), the driver and drug peddler in connection with the case.