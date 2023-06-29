Guwahati: SUV Turns Turtle At Survey, Passengers Escape Unhurt

An SUV vehicle turned turtle in Guwahati’s Survey area after the driver lost control, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per the reports, the car, identified as a Ford Eco Sport bearing AS 01 BQ 3449 was found turned on its side at Survey in Guwahati last night.
Eyewitnesses mentioned that the accident took place as a two-wheeler was taking a turn when the car arrived at great speed and in a bid to avoid crashing into the two-wheeler, it turned on its side.
According to witnesses there were two people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. However, no one sustained grave injuries in the incident.
Local police soon reached the site of the accident and took control over the situation.
