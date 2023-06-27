Assam: 1 Killed In Major Road Accident In Bokakhat
At least one person, a youth, was killed in a major road accident in Assam's Bokakhat, reports emerged on Tuesday.
As per initial reports, a pick-up vehicle and a truck collided head on near an Indian Oil Petrol Pump in the Latabari village of Bokakhat subdivision in Assam's Golaghat district. The accident took place on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.
According to information received, a youth was killed on the spot as a result of the accident, while three others sustained injuries.
The deceased was identified as Nirmal Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, those injured were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for improved treatment.
Earlier this month, several people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a road accident on the national highway at Brahmajan locality in Assam’s Gohpur.
According to initial reports, the accident happened when a Tata Magic passenger vehicle traveling from Ghahigaon to Gohpur crashed into the roadside divider on the highway.
Eyewitnesses present at the spot said the accident happened after the driver lost control while trying to save a motorcyclist who suddenly rushed from the front.
The driver was seriously injured in the accident and fell unconscious on the spot. He was rushed to Shahid Kanaklata Civil Hospital for better treatment.
On the other hand, the condition of the pregnant woman was reported to be critical and accordingly she too was rushed to the civil hospital along with other injured passengers.
Shortly after the accident, Gohpur Traffic police reached the spot and started an enquiry into the accident.