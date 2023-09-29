Guwahati: Targetted by Cyber Criminals, College Students Allege Principal’s Laxity

In a sensational incident, girl students of a college in Guwahati’s Beltola locality have been targeted by cyber fraudsters.
As per sources, over 60 girls of the Beltola Mahavidyalaya Senior Secondary School received threats over doctored images generated by cyber criminals.
Reports said that the students have been facing the problem since September 23 which led to a tensed situation at the college campus. Girl students have been blackmailed some unknown people, threatening them to make their photos viral.
The students alleged that the girls have been receiving threats from various numbers.
However, according to the statements of a few students of the college, the principal named Gopesh Deka failed to assure safety of the victims and allegedly restricted from the college campus instead which led the students to seek help from police authority.
Helpless and irate students then reached out to the Basistha Police seeking strict action against the cyber criminals. But they have alleged that the police too asked them to seek help from the crime branch.