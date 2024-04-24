Guwahati: Teacher Falls Victim to ATM Scam, Loses Rs 1.40 Lakh

In the bustling city of Guwahati, sensation erupted on Wednesday after fraudsters skillfully siphonned off Rs 1.40 lakh from the account of an elderly man, reports said.
The victim has been identified as Dibakar Baishya, a teacher residing near the Gurukul Grammar School in Geetamandir locality of the city.
According to reports, the incident unfolded when Dibakar Baishya entered an SBI ATM situated in Narengi earlier today to withdraw a sum of Rs 3,000.
Reportedly, right after he withdrew the money, two youths who were observing Dibakar Baishya from behind approached him and stated that all data had not been deleted from the screen of the ATM. Consequently, they asked Dibakar to cancel the transaction and swipe the card once again.
Further, believing the duo, Dibakar cancelled the transaction after swiping the card, not noticing that the youths had tactfully changed the cards. The youths then reportedly fled from the spot.
Later, after Dibakar reached home, he was taken by by surprise after receiving a message on his phone stating that Rs 1.40 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. When he then checked his ATM card, Dibakar noticed that the card holder's name was 'Pratap Talukdar'.
Following this, he reported the incident and filed an FIR at the Noonmati police station. The poice has registered a case in regard to teh FIR lodged and has initiated an investigation, reports added.