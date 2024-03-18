Guwahati: Teen Girl Abducted and Tortured by Youth in Rented House
In a chilling incident unfolding in the heart of Guwahati city, a young girl's harrowing ordeal emerged as she was abducted and subjected to torture by a youth identified as Hriday Deka in a rented house.
Reports suggest that the victim was lured to the rented accommodation under the guise of a love proposal by Deka, only to be met with horror as he attempted to sexually assault her. Tragically, the ordeal escalated as Deka threatened the victim with an acid attack before she managed to escape, narrowly saving her life.
The survivor, displaying immense courage, swiftly lodged a complaint at Dispur police station, leading to the registration of Case No. 239/24. However, the accused, Hriday Deka, remains at large, evading authorities.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and swift justice to ensure the protection of individuals against such heinous acts of violence.